Deepika Padukone's Extremely Relatable Pregnancy Style Continues In A Casually Chic Plaid Look With Kohlapuri Sandals

Deepika's Extremely Relatable Pregnancy Style Continues In A Plaid Dress

Deepika Padukone's recent slew of dinner dates have turned out to be a style watch for the rest of us. After heading out on the town with her mother Ujjala Padukone this weekend, the star spent quality time with her husband Ranveer Singh after he arrived back in Mumbai. Pregnancy style spotting in Bollywood is nothing new. Most recently, Hailey Bieber and Masaba Gupta have been on everyone's radar for their maternity fashion choices. Deepika has stood out however, as the globally renowned star has laid low for the past few months to now emerge in pregnancy looks which even a non-celebrity mother-to-be would actually wear.

On her latest outing in Mumbai with Ranveer and Ujjala, Deepika was snapped in a casually chic outfit. She wore a red and beige checked printed set which featured a collar and billowy sleeves with pockets on either side of the length. Paired with the look were brown Kolhapuri sandals and a pair of spectacles on her face. Deepika opted for a flushed makeup look and wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail. An outfit that combined comfort with casual style, it's relatable enough for any expecting mum to want to slip into. Ranveer led her through the crowds, matching her casual style. He wore a striped shirt with light washed blue jeans and paired the look with a blue cap and metal-framed spectacles.

We're looking forward to more of Deepika's time outdoors, if only for the maternity fashion quotient she's bringing with it.

