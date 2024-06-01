Deepika Padukone Looked Like A Chic Mom-To-Be In A Black Bodycon Dress With Sneakers And A Denim Jacket

Deepika Padukone Was A Chic Mom-To-Be In A Bodycon Dress With Sneakers

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to making headlines for her fashion choices. Now with a baby on the way, it's her maternity style that's taking over the Bollywood sphere. A modest dresser with elegant taste, the star is all that everyone is talking about ever since she made an official public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. On Friday night, the pregnant Mrs Padukone headed out for dinner in Mumbai accompanied by her mother Ujjala Padukone. The actress looked absolutely divine in an outfit that was perfectly appropriate for a mum-to-be.

Deepika wore a black bodycon dress that fitted her frame perfectly and showcased her baby bump, which she cradled with her hand. The mid-length dress came with slits on the side. Paired with the outfit was a blue denim jacket, hoop earrings and chunky white sneakers on her feet.

We didn't miss her gorgeous pregnancy glow either. Her mid-length hair was worn in loose curls and she paired it with a flick of eyeliner, flushed cheeks and a neutral lip. After dominating the style charts, it's now the pregnancy fashion arena where she's reigning.

