Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Is A Ray Of Sunshine In A Gorgeously Sunny Maternity Chic Midi Dress

Deepika Padukone Is A Ray Of Sunshine In A Sunny Maternity Chic Dress

There's no one like Deepika Padukone. Whether is walking on prestigious red carpets like at Cannes or is snapped on the shoot of a movie, the star has managed to set sartorial trends. Now pregnant with husband Ranveer Singh and her first baby, this new phase of life is also bound to be a stylish one for Deepika. The actress has been laying low ever since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year so it's a pleasant surprise to see her officially make a maternity chic appearance on Instagram. Deepika posted a series of photos wearing a delightfully bright yellow dress that looked perfectly comfortable for a mother-to-be. It featured broad straps, a structured bodice and pleated body, all in a lemony hue that reached the mid-length.

Deepika kept it minimally chic as ever by skipping accessories but pairing it with just a pair of pearl drop bow earrings.

She chose sunny beauty pairings with the bright outfit. Deepika wore a coral tinted lip with a muted brown winged eyeliner while keeping the rest of her makeup radiant and subtle. Completing her look was her highlighted locks pulled back in a tousled look.

We hope this is the start of many more stylish pregnancy looks from Deepika Padukone.

