For Their First Joint Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Wonderful In White At The Airport

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the pregnancy announcement, we have been elated. To say the least, they are already the chicest parents-to-be with their style trajectories right top. Recently, the couple made their first appearance after the announcement as they were headed to Jamnagar from Mumbai. The duo made a striking appearance at the airport in pristine white fits. Couples who twin together, win together and this was the case for Deepika and Ranveer. Ranveer opted for a dapper style in a white sweatshirt and matching denims. Deepika followed the dress code in a breezy white maxi dress layered with a knitted white cardigan. Their white footwear perfectly matched the aesthetic.

The power couple have always jointly portrayed a style that exudes a chic factor. Previously, for Koffee With Karan 8, the duo turned to striking black silhouettes to make a statement. Ranveer opted for an all-black look that consisted of a satin shirt paired with matching bottoms. Deepika kept up with the style quo in a chic black midi that came with a scoop neckline and fabulously fashionable cutout pattern. She kept it minimal with nude glam and open tresses.

Deepika and Ranveer have definitely mastered the art of twinning.