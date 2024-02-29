Deepika Padukone Is Pregnant And Let's Just Say She's Already The Chicest Bollywood Mom-To-Be

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to become parents

The rumours were in fact all true, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. Or as per the latest Gen Z lingo, "the mother is mothering." The news broke with a post shared by the couple with a picture of baby items like nappy pins, a bib and toys enclosed with "September 2024" indicating when they're due. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood for many reasons, style just happens to be one of them. This stylish duo can already be imagined to be one of the chicest parents Bollywood has to offer and owing to Deepika's charm and Ranveer's wit, this baby is so blessed already. As far as the style quotient of the child is concerned, do we have any doubts the baby isn't going to be the most stylish around?

The news of Deepika Padukone has been making the rounds for a while now and what solidified the news (almost) was the actress' recent airport appearance. When she made her return to the city after presenting at the BAFTA Awards early this month, many speculated a bump visible when she picked a bright blue athleisure set with a long trench coat. Others believed it was just a front pocket on the sweatshirt with a phone bulging. Bollywood stars often conceal their baby bumps with oversized clothes for as long as they can hide it until it is finally time to reveal. As the debate continued, all we have to say is she looked casual chic as ever.

Deepika Padukone at the airport

Her modelesque stance is often deceiving. That is probably why it was difficult to tell whether the rumours were true or not. That being said, to now reflect on her dazzling Sabyasachi saree at the BAFTA Awards while being pregnant with her first child is only proof that we better be set for a ride of another kind with the best in maternity style Bollywood has to offer yet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby already have the best of both worlds, and we hope the child can have a little bit of both their wardrobes too.

