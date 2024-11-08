Not In Europe, But In Tibet Is The Highest Vineyard In The World And This Is Why You Should Visit

Tibet — the Land of Snows is bestowed with picturesque vistas and historical monuments laced with spiritual significance. Every year, travellers often throng the autonomous region to witness the beauty of the destination. But not many are aware that there is a place in Tibet housing the world's highest vineyard. Yes, the Pure Land & Super-high Altitude Vineyard in Xizang has been given the Guinness World Record title for being located at an impressive altitude of 3,563.31 m (11,690 ft). Recently, the Guinness World Record dropped a video on Instagram presenting some interesting facts about the beautiful vineyard.

All About The Vineyard

The vineyard is situated in Caina Town, Qushui County, Lhasa, near the Lhasa River. In an interview with Guinness World Records adjudicator Anouk de Timary, viticulture professor Professor Dai explained how the grapes have naturally adapted themselves to grow in the area, which has a significant temperature variation between day and night. The Super-High A grapes increase their sugar content during the morning and their acidity increases at night. The production of grapes first started in 2011. Out of 60 variants that were tested only four types of grapes were able to adjust to the high altitude.

Why Should You Visit

If you love wine, then visiting the Pure Land & Super-high Altitude Vineyard is a must. Since these wines are a bit challenging to produce they are quite premium and a little expensive too. But the rich flavours, sharp acidity and concentrated aroma make it worth every sip. The production of anthocyanins in grape skins is enhanced by the increased UV radiation at higher elevations, giving the wine a more vivid colour. High-altitude wines are also smooth and fresh unlike the ones found in lower altitudes.

The Guinness World Record adjudicator sampled a chardonnay at Pure Land & Super-high Altitude Vineyard, followed by a red-grown from the Super-High A grape. She also tried the late harvest ice wine. Harvested in December at minus seven degrees, the icewine's grapes are completely frozen at the time of harvest. This produces a golden, sweet wine that tastes strongly of honey. All the more reasons why the place should be on your bucket list.

How To Get There

To reach the vineyard you will first have to fly to Beijing. Next, take another flight to Jiuzhai Huanglong Airport. The distance from the airport to Xizang is approximately 2 hours 20 minutes. You can hire a cab and go there. After that, it will take you more or less an hour to visit the Pure Land & Super-high Altitude Vineyard.

Whether you're a sommelier or an adventure seeker, this vineyard should be on your bucket list to visit.

