Not Emily, But Alaya Furniturewalla In Paris On A Fashionable French Holiday

Alaya Furniturewalla in Paris

Alaya Furniturewalla has been setting the internet ablaze with her phenomenal performances, one after the other. The actress will be next seen in SRI and her fans are eagerly anticipating the release which is scheduled to be in 2023. But it's not just movies that the actress has garnered favour for, her effortless dressing and casual style have been winning hearts and keeping her fans hooked to her social media handle. Alaya is currently in Paris, living the French dream: eating croissants, sipping coffee, and holidaying in style. Let us have a look at her travel diary.

Alaya Furniturewala's vacation fashion included a chic co-ord set. The actress teamed a plain black full-sleeved crop top that featured a plunging neckline with a checkered skirt in black, green, and white. What added a stylish edge to her look were a pair of glossy black boots and a Louis Vuitton sling bag.

Alaya's meal included Thai food and she rightfully captioned her post, "Day 1 in Paris: I ate more Thai food than I did French food"

Alaya Furniturewalla's travel diary is aesthetic, no doubt. The actress posed in a plush restaurant sipping her drink with Thai food.

The actress also clicked the Louis Vuitton sling bag with the takeaway bubble tea glass.

Alaya's happy face with the bubble tea is proof that the actress loves her drink.

Alaya Furniturewalla's Paris carousel concluded with a healthy snack. Salad, juice, eggs, croissants, and hot chocolate were on her table.

We are dreaming of a French holiday after looking at Alaya Furniturewalla's travel diary.

