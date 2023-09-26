MFW 2023: No One Can Stop Talking About Miu Miu's Crystal Embroidered Underwear From Their Fall Winter Collection

Miu Miu FW23 included lingerie

At the ongoing Milan Fashion Week 2023, Miu Miu presented their latest runway collection for the season of fall winter 2023. Autumnal at its heart, the Italian luxury label's latest line held plenty of promise. Roomy woven coats, chunky knits and pencil skirts, all in the season's typical shades of olive, burgundy and tan. Accessories also accompanied with the fall colour palette extending to everything; from mini purses and belts. But there was one element of the collection that was certainly an unpredictable addition and it was lingerie.

This season, Miu Miu premiered a line of undergarments, under wear specifically, with an image of their latest piece posted on Instagram. The photo is of a Miu Miu silk and wool panty in a sandy shade of beige. Its highlight were the self-coloured sequins encrusted over the front of its bikini-cut style. According to Miu Miu's official website, the shimmering aspect of the under wear aligns with the provocative attitude of the brand with a distinctive style.

High fashion? Absolutely. Lingerie you'd actually slip into? Doubtful. The comments resounded with this sentiment. Because of how highly unwearable the panty seem, users commented, saying, “Definitely designed by men” and “I prefer my sanity thank you”. One user spelled it out clear as day, saying, “That looks very uncomfortable. Itchy and scratchy.”

The collection also included more variants of underwear; none of which seemed particularly comfortable to wear. In addition to the silk sequin piece, there is a knit cashmere creation and also a nylon underwear which includes broad floral accents over it. Though the lingerie doesn't seem entirely practical, it is eye-catching. Really now, doesn't practicality always seem to take a backseat for luxury style?

Looks like luxury fashion is getting deeper in closets, one layer at a time.

