No More Fake Birkenstocks? German Shoemakers Take Cheap Knockoffs To Court In India

Birkenstock is cracking down on fake footwear in India. The German shoe manufacturer has taken legal action to halt the production and sale of fake Birkenstock products, signalling a strong stance against intellectual property infringement.

This development comes days after notable brands such as Crocs and Prada continue to dominate headlines. Recently, Crocs received court approval to proceed with a nine-year-old infringement case, while Prada faced backlash for displaying sandals resembling traditional Indian footwear without initially acknowledging Indian influences.

A Reuters report stated quoting sources, a team of court-appointed lawyers recently conducted inspections at several small factories in Agra and New Delhi, confiscating products that allegedly replicated Birkenstock's popular sandals.

This move is the result of a lawsuit filed by Birkenstock in May at the Delhi High Court, where the company named four footwear traders, four factories, and two unidentified individuals. In the lawsuit, Birkenstock alleged that counterfeit versions of its products were being manufactured and sold not only in local markets but also internationally.

On May 26, 2025, Justice Saurabh Banerjee passed a confidential order, which was made public only last week, authorising 10 local lawyers to act as commissioners and visit the suspected locations. The judge permitted the seizure of suspected counterfeit goods and observed that the samples presented in court seemed to be "cheap knock-offs" that could easily deceive customers.

"There is all likelihood of the public getting deceived... The differences, hardly if any, are not something which can be discernable to the naked eyes," the order read.

The inspections have been finalised and the reports have been confidentially submitted to the judge, sources close to the matter told Reuters. The case's next hearing is slated for October 6, 2025.

A brand once popular amongst the hippies, tech enthusiasts and medical professionals, Birkenstock gained widespread attention after Margot Robbie wore pink Birkenstocks in the 2023 film Barbie. In the Indian market, Birkenstock's women footwear is positioned as a premium offering, priced between USD 46 (Rs 3,950) and USD 233 (Rs 20,010).

