Nicole Scherzinger Is Giving 'Retro Chic' Her Stamp Of Approval In A Delightful Polka Dot Midi Dress

Nicole Is Giving "Retro Chic" Her Stamp Of Approval In A Polka Dot Dress

With a wardrobe brimming with versatile collections, it would not be wrong to say that Nicole Scherzinger is spoilt for choice. The singer has now treated her fans to another sartorial wonder which came in the form of an easy-breezy midi dress. The black off-shoulder number was adorned with polka dots in a contrasting white shade. Flowy at the bustier, the outfit plunged into a tight waist and further below, into a fitted skirt. Billowy sleeves and a bow-shaped element on one side delivered panache. A thigh-high slit contributed to the risque element. Nicole complemented her "retro-chic" OOTD with a dainty gold necklace, pearl-encrusted earrings and a ring. For glam picks, she went with a matte base and contoured cheeks. Pink lips added a pop of colour. Her wavy tresses were left open lusciously.

(Also Read: Nicole Scherzinger Turned 46 And Then Proceeded To Turn Heads In Her Black And White Swim Set)

Before that, Nicole found herself “moving with the wind” in another flowy midi dress. From the shelves of clothing label Camilla, the off-shoulder ensemble featured striking animal prints. Balloon sleeves and a ruffled skirt once again proved Nicole's love for relaxed style. The outfit came with a high-low hem, which was short on the front and long at the back. Minimal accessories suited the overall aesthetics and a dramatic straw hat elevated her allure. Nicole's bold-bronzed makeup sculpted her face perfectly.

On a vacation by the French Rivera, Nicole chased sunsets in a lovely white strapless dress. Floral prints in soft shades of blue dominated the entire silhouette. The structured bustier had a strapless feature which extended into a cinched waist. The voluminous skirt cascaded below into an ankle-grazing hem. The subtle pleats added pizzazz. Bangles and earrings were her sole accessories. Winged eyeliner offered a vintage touch and maroon lips screamed bold and beautiful.

Nicole Scherzinger is a style guru we love to take notes from.

(Also Read: Chase Sunsets Like Nicole Scherzinger At These 5 Scenic Beaches In Cannes)