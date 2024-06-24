Sonakshi Sinha Danced The Night Away In A Red Suit After Her Ethereal Bridal Saree

Sonakshi Sinha's Quick Change From Bridal Saree To Red Suit To Dance Away

There isn't much that quite matches the charm of red on a newlywed Indian bride. Of course, we didn't need any proof of it, but couple of the hour, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal showed us a thing or two about how to do it. After Sonakshi's first appearance as wife exuded the beauty of a bridal saree, she slipped into something more comfy to dance the night away with her husband and the people she truly loves. She wore a red suit from Anita Dongre embroidered to the hilt with floral motifs and that didn't take away from the bridal glory she wore all day long. Her makeup and hair didn't budge from the previous look which was a sleek bun adorned with a gajra and for makeup, she trusted nothing but her signature winged eyeliner, and her radiant bridal glow.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Exudes Regal Charm In A Traditional Red Saree For Her Wedding Reception

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in a snippet from Abira Dhar's Instagram story

Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant for her first appearance as a wife to Zaheer Iqbal in a custom red silk Benarasi saree from Ram, Mango. The saree had elegant Chand Buta patterns made on it that perfectly complemented her red sindoor, bindi and alta. It's refreshing to see a red bridal saree in a sea of heavily embellished Indian wedding lehengas.

It is the season of bridal sarees with Sonakshi Sinha as the muse. For her marriage nuptials, it was a pastel dream brought to life for the couple in matching ivory looks. A special one for Sonakshi Sinha for sure as she was supposed draped in her mother's Chikankari saree. Truly a special saree for a special moment.

It's a happily ever after with a classic Indian touch for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Also Read: From Kajol To Huma Qureshi, The Most Stylish Wedding Guests At Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Reception