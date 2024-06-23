From Kajol To Huma Qureshi, The Most Stylish Wedding Guests At Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Reception

The Most Stylish Wedding Guests At Sonakshi-Zaheer's Wedding Reception

Sonakshi Sinha has married Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate function held in Mumbai today. Following their civil wedding, where the couple matched in white ethnic outfits, they threw a wedding reception, which saw their celebrity friends and family in attendance. From the best friend of the bride Huma Qureshi to industry veteran Anil Kapoor, the stars came out to celebrate the happy union. Let's take a look at their gorgeously dressed guest list.

Before we jump into the guests, it was the bride and groom's wedding style that stole the show. Sonakshi Sinha wore a stunning red and gold saree while Zaheer Iqbal picked a white kurta and straight-fit pants with a jacket on top.

Kajol wore a gleaming gold saree with a matching blouse and paired it with chunky earrings.

Anil Kapoor went for an entirely black look in a shirt and trousers with a jacket on top.

Chunky Pandey wore a pastel blue blazer with a white shirt, blue jeans and matching loafers.

Huma Qureshi wore a shimmering gold saree with a bedazzled floor-length jacket worn over it.

Saqib Saleem picked a green kurta with black trousers and layered it with a matching jacket on top.

Here's wishing the happy couple a joyful wedded life.

