Sonakshi Sinha Exudes Regal Charm In A Traditional Red Saree For Her Wedding Reception

Sonakshi Exudes Regal Charm In A Traditional Red Saree For Her Reception

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding is definitely not just another Bollywood wedding affair. The actress recently tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. She looked stunning as she turned into a minimal bride in an ivory chikankari saree for the civil registration function. While we loved her minimal look, her reception style was absolutely in contrast to the first one. She opted for a bright red look that made heads turn. The actress looked breathtaking in a beautiful traditional red saree that came with the most gorgeous gold toned details. She went all out to slay her bridal look. She looked beautiful as she sealed the beauty deal with a bun that came with gajra. It is about time brides-to-be take notes from Sonakshi Sinha.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Is An Ethereal Bride With Minimal Glam And Coral Lips

Sonakshi Sinha made for the most stunning bride in a beautiful minimal look. The actress opted for a gorgeous chikankari ensemble that featured self-intricate work through out. She looked beautiful in this stunning drape that was truly simplicity at its best. She paired the look with fresh, dewy glam that looked perfect. She completed the style with a sleek bun that was adorned with ivory roses.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Mehendi Looks In Beige And Red Showcase Love In Full Fashionable Force