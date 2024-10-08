Advertisement

43 Percent Of Gen Z In India Pick Festivals As The Perfect Spot For A First Date, Says Survey

Gen Z in India are choosing festivals and cultural events as their choice of location for a first date

Read Time: 2 mins
43 Percent Of Gen Z In India Pick Festivals As The Perfect Spot For A First Date, Says Survey
India's Gen Z prefer ro make their festivals and cultural celebrations as dating ground

The Indian festive season is in full swing with the glimmer of lights and shimmery ensembles all over. The fragrance of snacks, mouth-watering delicacies and a festive vibe fill the air. Amidst such a festive environment, it isn't strange to know that young hearts of today's Gen Z are also thumping a little harder.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/urvi_gor24

India's Gen Z population is selecting the festive season and cultural celebrations as the ideal setting for a first date. According to a recent survey by Tinder, 43% of GenZs in India choose festivals and cultural events as their top first date choice as these vibrant gatherings offer a unique opportunity to connect in a fun, low-pressure environment. What's more, also as per the same survey, 30% of Gen Zs in India actively seek out potential partners during these events, making the festive season a prime time for new connections. In addition, 34% of Gen Z people introduce their dates to family and friends during festivals for a cultural amalgamation.

The reasons for this could be many; shared religious beliefs and similar interests to celebrate festivals with the same value system stands out as the most obvious ones why. This only goes to show how the young generation of India prefer to date using their festivals and cultural experiences as catalysts towards the process of societal assimilation and to help love blossom in young hearts.

The festive season upon us, and the Gen Z's dating preferences shaped by cultural celebrations give us an insight into today's relationships.

