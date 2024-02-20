Natasha Poonawalla's Red Satin Dress Divinely Ups The Drama With A Feather Stole

Natasha's Flaming Hot Style Is Served Right In A Dramatic Feather Outfit

Natasha Poonawalla's penchant for avant-garde fashion has always added a flare to her high octane sartorial game. The diva has always been setting the style standard higher; from high-profile parties to fashion events. The fashion enthusiast, with her selection of personal style, has redefined fashion as she has kept on pushing the boundaries. The meticulous attention to detail comes along with every outfit of hers. Recently, she picked the most classic yet boldest of hues from the palette to make a statement. Her social media feed is flooded with the right kind of haute couture inspiration and her latest fiery red look is an addition to it. She posted a carousel of pictures in her breathtaking style. Drama was the keyword that kept coming up in her style. The dress came with a toned bodice that had a sweetheart plunging neckline. The bodycon fit looked perfect with corset details. What really stole the show was the feather layering that added all the fashion drama to her look. With bold red lips and ultimate glam, her look seemed absolutely perfect.

Natasha Poonawalla's fashion-forward sensibilities have always exuded over-the-top glamour. Previously, for Vogue India's Forces of Fashion 2023, Natasha Poonawalla turned to a stunning Tom Ford dress to make a bookmark-worthy fashion moment. The dress was adorned with silver detailing and black bows. The striking cutouts and slit added instant oomph to her style. She teamed the attire with matching chunky heels and statement black earrings perfectly completed her look. She pulled off a sleek hairstyle with minimal glam to continue her long-standing love affair with chic beauty looks.

