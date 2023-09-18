Natasha Poonawalla's Latest Look Is A Life-Size Version Of Jean Paul Gaultier's Perfume

Natasha Poonawalla looks fantastic as always

The term "fashionista" gets thrown rather around loosely in celebrity circles. So while scores of stars are well-dressed, very few push the envelope with their selection in personal style. Across the pond, the likes of Zendaya and Lady Gaga have made waves with their experimental take on fashion. On this side of the world, we have Natasha Poonawalla. Not only does she don the freshest haute couture that comes straight off the runway, but Natasha also takes the responsibility to never keep it tame with her personal style choices. The celebrity recently attended Vogue World in London, which saw stars like Sienna Miller, Simone Ashley and Kate Moss in attendance. Of course, a function of that repute saw Natasha pull out a striker of a style statement. She wore a Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble that was like absolutely no other. It consisted of a sleeveless teal-coloured striped tank top with a metallic silver circular mini skirt, both having a structured fit.

If you think Natasha's outfit looked familiar, it's probably because you might have seen the form on your dresser before. You see, the celebrity wore an ensemble that was designed to resemble Jean Paul Gaultier's popular perfume Le Male. Her striped top is likened to the body-contoured teal perfume bottle while her metallic skirt is like the silver tin it comes packaged in. Being Natasha, attention to detail was foremost and hence, even the silver perfume dispenser of the bottle gave rise to a choker necklace and wrist cuffs. Her outfit was completed with pointed silver bottles, similar to the style of the skirt.

A year ago, Olivier Rousteing was the mind behind Jean Paul Gaultier's Fall Winter 2022 - 2023 collection in which he paid tribute to iconic references of the brand. One of them was the Le Male perfume, which led to the life-size wearable creation of the fragrance bottle. Since its launch in 1995, Le Male has been a popular choice in the fragrance community. Paying homage to an icon like it was a delightful spectacle.

We think only Natasha Poonawalla could be trusted to don an ensemble as dramatic as this one.

