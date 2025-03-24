Natasa Stankovic In A Chic Brown Swim Set Makes Vacay Style Look So Stylish

It seems like Natasa Stankovic knows how to vacation in style.

Summer is gradually approaching and Natasa's less-is-more approach to dressing is serving us just the right kind of goals.

The actress posted another sneak peek from her getaway and we are impressed. In her latest video she was seen posing in a chic chocolate-hued bikini that simply seemed the best way to beat the summer heat. She turned to a mocha brown bikini that added fun to her fashion game.

She paired a strapless bandeau-style bikini top paired with high-waisted bikini bottoms. She served us with best of both worlds as she styled her bikini with a loose-fitted white shirt and matching straight-fit bottoms. Stack of bangles and stone-embedded necklace was perfect to complete her look. For makeup, Natasa kept it super simple with a no-makeup look that consisted of pink-tinted lips and flushed cheeks.

