Naomi Osaka Gives Wimbledon Whites A Japanese Twist In A Kimono-Inspired Dress: 'My Heritage Means A Lot'

Naomi Osaka is no stranger to turning the tennis court into her own personal runway, and for her much-awaited Wimbledon 2026 arrival, the Japanese tennis star stepped out in an all-white, voluminous gown inspired by the traditional kimono.

The four-time Grand Slam champion collaborated with Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi on the piece for the occasion, creating a massive buzz online. Let's take a closer look at her outfit:

Naomi Osaka Arrives At Wimbledon 2026 In An All-White Kimono

Naomi Osaka's kimono is reportedly crafted from seven different textiles upcycled from vintage kimonos, a traditional shiromuku wedding dress, and a deconstructed bridal gown. The silhouette was inspired by the traditional kimono. The star's outfit was detailed with embroidered cranes stretched across the delicate fabric, along with cherry blossoms, all done in pearl-white thread. The kimono featured a traditional neckline, billowy sleeves and a knee-length hem with see-through ruffles.

Naomi styled the kimono with a traditional Japanese obi belt around her waist, featuring whimsical bow adornments. She was seen wearing a Nike kit beneath her gorgeous dress. She completed the look with a traditional kanzashi hair ornament and Mikimoto jewellery.

Talking about the inspiration behind her dress, Naomi shared, “For me, my Japanese heritage means a lot, and they say all white at Wimbledon, and I thought it would be cool if I came out in a kimono. I just get inspired by a lot of different things, and my favourite movie is Kill Bill, so I really love Lucy Liu's character O-Ren Ishii, and she comes out in this iconic white kimono, and I just tell people that I like to be a video game character sometimes.”

How Did Social Media React

As soon as Osaka walked onto the court, fans erupted in loud cheers. After the videos were posted online, both tennis fans and fashion enthusiasts flocked to the comments section to praise her sartorial choice.

“Sport, style, and culture all showing up at once,” one user wrote.

“Love her confidence and the fact that she doesn't give a damn,” another commented.

“Gorgeous!! Kimono meets Wimbledon white,” someone else added.

Calling the tennis star "Tennis Kimono Warrior”, an individual shared, “Love it! Adding some culture and flair to Wimbledon. Tennis Kimono Warrior.”

“One thing about Naomi Osaka…she is going to make an entrance. I love seeing players show a bit of personality,” someone said, while other users lauded Osaka's “beauty and grace.”

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