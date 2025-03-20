Naga Chaitanya Reveals Wife Sobhita Dhulipala's Telugu Bowled Him Over: "My Telugu Is Nowhere Near Hers"

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in a dreamy ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad in December last year. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. The couple, who often treat fans to lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram, recently appeared in the April cover photoshoot of Vogue magazine. And, the two talked about a wide range of topics including their love story, career priorities and married life. During the conversation, Naga Chaitanya revealed the most admirable quality of his wife. Turns out, it is none other than her pitch-perfect Telugu dialect.

Naga Chaitanya heaped praise on Sobhita Dhulipala's strong cultural roots despite growing up in Mumbai. He said, “In Mumbai, she is the quintessential city girl—cool, hip, forward-thinking—but back home in Vizag, she is deeply rooted in her culture.”

Lauding Sobhita Dhulipala's Telugu-speaking skills, Naga Chaitanya shared, “Her Telugu, man. My family speaks Telugu too, but I studied in Chennai, picked up Tamil outside and spoke English at home—so my Telugu is nowhere near hers. I keep joking that she should teach me, pass on all that intelligence.”

Additionally, Sobhita Dulipala and Naga Chaitanya spoke about juggling hectic schedules and making time for each other. Speaking on her married life, Sobhita said, “It is all very new. We are still getting used to navigating the logistics.” Naga Chaitanya added, “We have chalked out the next four or five months based on her commitments and mine, but we are always looking for little pockets of time to squeeze in a holiday or chill together.”

Do you know Sobhita Dhulipala was oblivious that Naga Chaitanya followed her on Instagram? She found it out during an Ask Me Anything session. Recalling the incident Sobhita said, “I was sifting through the questions when I saw one (fan) who asked, ‘Why aren't you following Chay Akkineni?' I was like, ‘What?' So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back.”

