Mrunal Thakur Twirls Out Of A Pastel Ethnic Dream In A Tarun Tahiliani Anarkali

Mrunal Thakur Twirls Out Of A Pastel Dream In A Tarun Tahiliani Anarkali

Mrunal Thakur's wardrobe transitions from ethnic to Western are smooth and flawless. The diva does it perfectly, whether the red-carpet moments, festive fashion, or smart street-style fashion. The actress looked enthralling as she donned an embellished anarkali set from the designer label Tarun Tahiliani. The printed Anarkali featured an embellished bodice with intricate beadwork in pastel shades, a plunging neckline, and short sleeves. The flared bottom had delicate floral prints in soft shades of pink, yellow, green, and more. The outfit also featured a cutout pattern at the back which had beaded details at the hemline. The actress carried a sheer ruffled dupatta in blush pink colour with the outfit. Mrunal opted for a rosy dewy glow with the look. Mascara-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids, highlighted cheeks and a matte pink lip colour completed her pink-toned makeup. She accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings.

Mrunal Thakur's ethnic fashion is top notch and here is the proof. The star donned a gorgeous white lehenga set from the clothing brand Mishru and looked radiant. The outfit showcased a strappy corseted bodice with floral embroidery and lacework. The actress teamed it with a flared lehenga skirt in white which also featured white lacework. For accessories, Mrunal wore a statement choker necklace adorned with green stones and a pair of green stud earrings. Loose tresses in natural waves, and glam makeup complemented her ethnic style.

Donned in a gorgeous Mrunalini Raosaree in deep red colour, Mrunal Thakur looked breathtaking. The saree featured golden polka dots throughout with patti borders and zari work. Mrunal paired the saree with an embroidered sleeveless blouse. She accessorised the look with a traditional stoned necklace and a pair of matching earrings. Tying her tresses in a sleek bun with a gorgeous gold hair net, Mrunal opted for a minimal glow and completed the traditional look with a black bindi.

Aren't you in love with Mrunal Thakur's ethnic fashion just as much as we are?

