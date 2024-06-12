Mouni Roy's Spanish Island Style Is Spectacular As Ever In A Grey Swim Set And Black Distressed Cover-Up

Mouni Roy's Spanish Island Style Looks Spectacular In A Grey Swim Set

Mouni Roy definitely doesn't need the sun to shine to bring out her best beach style. The Bollywood actress is currently "discovering Formentera", a pristine Spanish island located in the Mediterranean Sea. Unexpectantly enough, she did it while looking her finest even on a grey day while she vacationed. In a recent set of her Instagram photos, Mouni was seen preening on a pier in a delightful beach look. She wore a grey-toned bikini top with matching bikini bottoms. Over it, she wore a black distressed cover-up with flared sleeves which was tied together at the nape. Completing the look was a distressed black skirt with a midriff-flossing detail that accentuated her waist. With the wind in her short dark tresses, the actress posed for the snaps with the beach waves and dark sky in her background.

Also part of her Formentera files was this look which was taken on a sunnier day. Mouni wore a dreamy co-ord set which comprised of a strapless scarf-style blouse and matching maxi skirt which hit her ankles in length, both with a yellow sun print. She wore it with sunglasses on her head and a black handbag slung around her arm.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy

We look forward to Mouni Roy's vacation diaries, if only for her fantastic style.

