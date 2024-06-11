Mouni Roy In A Printed Swim Set Very Well Assures That There's No Other 'Summer Belle' Like Her

Mouni Roy is every bit the "summer belle" she claims to be

Mouni Roy has made 2024 the year of beach holidays. Her latest beach holiday spree has taken her to the party capital of the world, Ibiza in Spain. The scenic beaches of Ibiza gave this Bollywood beauty a reason to show us what's more in her holiday closet. To none of our surprise, bikinis had entered the chat. She wore a printed, neon mint bikini top with a contrasting sarong as she lounged by the shore. The bright corals printed on the bikini and paired with the floral sarong, the beachside outfit perfectly reflects the island's vibrant and lively spirit. The bikini was a unique switch from her usual solid-coloured sets that she can often be seen in. What remained a constant were her black oversized sunglasses. Her svelte beach physique would've been enough but who can say no to brilliantly paired beach holiday essentials under the sun?

We were reeling from her tropical holiday in Bali when Mouni Roy landed in Ibiza. Beyond the weekday blues lies Mouni Roy to make a splash at the beach. What helps her is a bright cobalt blue cutout bikini set that when paired with a light blue crop top merges with the scenic, endless horizon.

Phuket with its unique beaches, inspired a different set of bikini choices. Beyond the usual printed sets, Mouni Roy opted for a crochet set this time but like every time, it was us living vicariously through her beach holidays.

Mouni Roy's beach holidays can begin from anywhere in the world but stop only with the most stylish bikini in her closet.

