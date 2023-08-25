Mouni Roy Is 'Currently Dreaming' And She Found The Perfect Outfit To Do It In

Mouni Roy is "currently dreaming" in a gorgeous grey beachwear look

Mouni Roy's impeccable fashion choices have made her a style icon for the country's youth. Mouni's fans are hooked to her social media handle for her absolutely stunning wardrobe. May it be her red carpet moments or travel fashion, we love it all. She recently shared a throwback post in a chic swimwear outfit and captioned it, "Currently dreaming.." The actress wore a ruffled off-shoulder crop top in grey and teamed it with a low waist bottom in the same muted colour palette. Breaking the monotony of the look, Mouni wrapped a printed sarong in grey, mustard, and white around her waist. Mouni's glam look was completed with middle-partitioned hair with pigtails, well-defined mascara-laden eyes, rosy blush, and lip colour.

Mouni Roy has set travel fashion goals in the past as well. Remember her vacation to Sri Lanka? She donned a gorgeous grey-toned co-ord set when she got clicked with splashing waves and an exotic sunset as the backdrop. The co-ords featured an in-cut crop top in a plain grey colour and a loose flared skirt below. Mouni left her hair strands loose and opted for minimal makeup.

From Sri Lanka to Dubai to Italy, Mouni Roy carries a chic closet on her holiday, wherever she goes. The two-piece co-ord set the actress she wore on her vacation in Italy was simply stunning. The outfit included a halter neck tube top with tie-knot strings in royal blue, green and pink and a wraparound bottom in the same colour palette. Mouni's summer look was completed with her sleek hairstyle and matte makeup.

We need to bookmark Mouni Roy's looks before planning our next holiday.

