Mouni Roy Displays The Ethereal Charm Of A Goddess In A Beautiful White Saree

Mouni Roy's Wears The Ethereal Charm Of A Goddess In A White Saree

Mouni Roy is a saree lover and there is no debate about it. From Banarasi sareesto ethnic-chic wonders like organza and georgette, her wardrobe has it all. For a recent photoshoot, the actress served retro glam vibes in a white organza saree from fashion label Anoki. Adorned with golden scalloped borders, the see-through number made her look divine. Floral patterns along the edges of the pallu delivered an extra dose of drama. Mouni teamed up the six-yard splendour with a thin strap blouse featuring abstract prints in the golden colour palette. Mouni accentuated her look with the perfect beauty strokes comprising smokey eyes, contoured cheeks with a hint of highlighter and a pink lip shade.

Mouni Roy often keeps delighting us with her saree-torial outings. Previously for an event, she played muse to designer Monisha Jaising in a silver sequin saree. An icy blue tint was the extra edge here. Contributing more to the dazzle was Mouni's strapless blouse, consisting of a sweetheart neckline and additional sparkly elements. With her OOTD making all the noise, the diva ditched wearing any jewellery.

Before that, Mouni spelled brilliance in a black cottonsaree that came with patches in a contrasting white. The pink piping along the borders served panache in equal measure. She gave a sleek twist to the traditional ensemble by teaming it up with a sleeveless black blouse. An uber-chic statement necklace and finger rings were the right sartorial move.

Mouni Roy's sarees can give anyone a run for their money.