Met Gala 2024: Camila Cabello Paired Her 6 Kg Swarovski Crystal-Studded Gown With A Clutch Made Of Ice

Camila Cabello's 6 Kg Met Gala Gown Was Paired With A Clutch Made Of Ice

You don't play when you're at the Met Gala. At least Camila Cabello certainly didn't. This year, the Costume Institute's exhibition was based on the theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the official dress code being "The Garden of Time". Expectantly enough this led to numerous literal interpretations; with florals motifs and natural inspiration finding its way to the red carpet. A few worked harder than others at putting time and thought into the event's theme and Camila Cabello was one of them. The hit singer attended the event is a sparkling ensemble by designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Photo Credit: AFP

The dress featured a halter neckline and laced detail over the plunging neckline with an elaborately embellished body. Camila revealed to E! that the dress weighed 15 pounds (approximately 6 kgs) and was studded with 250,000 Swarovski crystals over the course of 450 hours. She opted for a gold toned makeup look and pulled her blonde locks into an updo hairstyle.

Photo Credit: AFP

If her detailed designer outfit had your attention, her accessory of choice will only further amaze. In her hand, Camila carried a clutch accessory which was a literal block of ice with a rose frozen within. The purpose of it was to melt with her body heat and as she made her way over the carpeted steps, eventually be left with a rose in her hands.

A metaphor for the temporary nature of beauty, there was no other accessory quite like Camila's on this red carpet.

