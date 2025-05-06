A Made-In-Kerala Carpet Stole The Show At Met Gala 2025 (For The Third Time)

Met Gala carpet was made in Kerala. Photo: AFP

The carpet is royal blue was surrounded by golden daffodils, cascading floral barricades and shimmering hanging blooms. It did not just look stunning but brought an element of sustainability with it. The carpet was made using biodegradable sisal fibres sourced from Madagascar.

Founded by Sivan and his wife, Nimisha, Nyett is a luxury rug brand that dates back a century. Reportedly, the company was established in 1917 and is based in Alleppey, an area with a rich history in coir production. Extraweave runs a fully integrated facility where the entire carpet-making process, from raw fiber to finished rug, is done in-house.

Neytt frequently collaborates with global designers and artists to produce limited-edition rugs that tell compelling stories through design. Their clientele includes top-tier names such as Pottery Barn, Ralph Lauren Home, and IKEA, where they've been a steady supplier for over seven years.

One thing the brand stays true to is sustainability and they use raw materials like silk, sisal, seagrass, water hyacinth, lyocell, bamboo silk, linen, and recycled PET. Their page reads that they "believe in building a better tomorrow and that is why our products are made using natural materials."