Meghan Markle Makes A Return To Instagram With A Surprise Lifestyle Venture, American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Makes A Return To Instagram With A Surprise Lifestyle Venture

Making a comeback on Instagram after almost 4 years, Meghan Markle returns with what seems like a lifestyle venture. The Duchess of Sussex is hinting at the launch of a new lifestyle brand. After the shutdown of The Tig in 2017, it might be the first time Meghan starts a new lifestyle venture. The new account on Instagram is named American Riviera Orchard. While the page seems like just a teaser with not much information, it seems like a new lifestyle venture by the Duchess of Sussex. Named after their California home, American Riviera Orchard has a very personal touch to it.

The feed featured the project's logo written in a dainty gold that radiated a vintage aesthetic. However, the bio is quite simple and does not reveal much as it reads "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex". It comes with a site of the same name that is yet to have content posted on it but it allows people to enter their email to join a waitlist. It could also be a move for Meghan to once again move into a lifestyle space. The first video might not reveal much but gave us an insight into what to expect. The frame opens with Meghan arranging some flowers followed by her cooking in the kitchen. Well, can we expect her to revive her personal blog or a lifestyle brand? According to Vogue, A trademark application for "American Riviera Orchard" was filed on February 2, 2024. The goods and services listed included tableware, cookbooks, and textiles. It also included edible items like jellies, marmalades, and fruit preserves.

