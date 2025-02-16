Mawra Hocane Stuns In A Yellow <i>Sharara</i> Set For Her <i>Haldi</i> Festivities

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is treating us to her back-to-back pre-wedding snippets, and we are loving it. After her Dholki, Walima and Rukhsati outfits, it's time for her Haldi ceremonies that are too adorable to watch. The star who got married, actor Ameer Gilani, shared another set of pictures from her Haldi ceremony, and we are in love with Mawra's look. Her bridal glow reflected perfectly this time in a beautiful yellow look.

For her Haldi, the star turned to a beautiful yellow sharara set that came with a golden border pattern all over it. Her Haldi look was not only subtle but also stunning, making it an ideal wedding look. Her look featured a yellow sharara with golden embroidered detailing all over it. She paired it with a matching kurta featuring a sleeveless design with intricate golden detailing. She also paired her look with a matching dupatta that added regal elegance to her overall look. The star accessorised her look with pearl accessories, with a pair of pearl earrings and a floral gajra.

For her makeup, Mawra went with her signature makeup look. With minimal yet statement-making details. Her glowy base was paired with nude lids, wispy lashes, a decent amount of blush and highlighter, and pink lips, adding more glam to her bridal look. She left her wavy hair open, cascading down the back, looking as beautiful as ever.

