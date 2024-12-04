Masaba Gupta's Throwback Maternity Post Had The Retro Summer Vibe In A Halter Co-Ord Set With A Sun Hat

Masaba Gupta walks and breathes fashion. Her maternity photoshoot made headlines. Now, the designer is back with a fresh style. In her latest Instagram entry, Masaba picked a summer vibe with a retro touch. She slipped into a halter-neck orange top featuring ruched details all over. The main highlight was the risque middle cutout extending to her belly. The fabric wrapped over her bodice covering her assets dangerously. But Masaba pulled off the boldesque fit with sheer confidence. She teamed up the silhouette with a pair of matching flared trousers. An asymmetrical ruffled hem added an extra dose of edge. Masaba embraced the boho-chic vibe by wearing chunky, stacked bracelets, statement rings and golden studs. A quirky waist accessory with charm symbols attached to it contributed to the x-factor. For makeup, Masaba went with a bronzed glow coupled with glossy maroon lips and fluttery mascara-coated lashes. The dramatic straw hat offered the finishing touches.

Masaba Gupta's ability to blend contemporary splendour with traditional elegance is always up to the mark. Previously, she commanded attention with her maternity style pairing a veshti with a blazer. The veshti came in a jet-black shade decorated with gold designs and matching piping. The lapel-collared blazer had padded shoulders and full sleeves with a structured fit, contributing to Masaba's boss-lady vibe. The gold motifs fixated on the collars bore the signature House of Masaba logo. Masaba completed her final avatar with uber-cool sunglasses and gold studs. Contoured cheeks and matte brown lips sealed the beauty deal. Her hair was neatly secured in a bun.

On another page of her sartorial diaries, Masaba Gupta was the chicest Barbie in town with her retro-themed avatar. She picked out a white and ivory outfit featuring a straight neckline. The metallic shine on the mini dress had our attention from the get-go. But those large rose designs elevated the overall aesthetics. Masaba rounded off her look with an identical trench coat that plunged below skimming her ankles. Contoured cheeks and a bold coral lip shade framed her face oh-so-wonderfully. Minimal jewellery and a vintage headband had us going gaga.

Masaba Gupta and her on-fleek fashion game are meant for the books.

