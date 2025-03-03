Manushi Chhillar And Tiger Shroff Exude Royalty And Elegance As They Walk For Tarun Tahiliani

It was a glamorous affair for Manushi Chhillar and Tiger Shroff last weekend. The two Bollywood stars stole the spotlight as they walked for the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Blender's Pride Fashion Tour on Saturday, delivering a masterclass in couture.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Made A Rug Repurposed As A Skirt Look Red Carpet Ready

The designer's collection was an ideal blend of traditional elegance with modern craftsmanship with a touch of Tarun's signature design and style. For the night, both Tiger and Manushi turned muse for the designer in stunning ensembles. For the event, Manushi looked every bit the modern-day queen in a soft pastel-hued lehenga. The lehenga comprises a heavily embroidered skirt featuring intricate patterns and detailings highlighting the designer's exceptional craftsmanship that flowed elegantly. The star went ahead and paired her look with a sheer one-shoulder top, beautifully embellished with golden embroidery, highlighting her toned figure. The star further elevated her look by pairing heritage poli and emerald jewellery, including a choker and a maang tika, adding a royal touch to her look. For her makeup, the star perfectly completed her look and opted for a fresh, dewy base with lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, shimmery lids, neatly done eyebrows, and nude lips. The star finished off her look with a sleek, centre-parted bun that added a regal touch to her look, letting the intricate detailing shine.

On the other hand, the man of the hour, Tiger Shroff, commanded attention in an all-black, three-piece embroidered suit. The deep-neckline black shirt added more sophistication and charm to his look when paired neatly with a matching jacket. He further completed her look by accessorising it with layered gold chains, leaving a powerful and unforgettable impression.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Woke Up And Decided To Shimmer And Shine In These Sequinned Outfits)