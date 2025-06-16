Manali Zipline Mishap: Is Adventure Tourism In India Worth Your Money?

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara inspired growth in India's adventure tourism market since 2011.

In 2011, when director Zoya Akhtar released a movie about three male friends, intertwined in their own lives and taking a three-week-long trip, it not only became a commercial hit but also inspired many Indians to think differently about travel.

You see, the movie titled (if you haven't guessed it yet), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, revolves around Kabir, Imran and Arjun, and their once-in-a-lifetime vacation in Spain before Kabir's wedding. The trip was essentially meant to help them combat their deepest fears through three adventure sports, each chosen by one of them.

The trio explores Spain in a full-on desi way and eventually faces their fears through scuba diving, skydiving and running of the bulls. After facing each challenge, they experience a sense of gratification that makes many of us want to try at least one of the ourselves. Often, Bollywood and social media have glamorised adventure sports and the adrenaline rush that comes with them, turning it into something everyone wanted to chase post the film's release.

Today, the Indian adventure tourism market is experiencing significant growth, fuelled by a young, thrill-seeking demographic and rising disposable incomes, all wanting to live life like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (quite literally).

The market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.731 billion by 2030, growing at a rate of 19.6% over the next five years.

However, unlike Kabir, Imran and Arjun—who underwent proper training before each sport—India's growing demand is being met without the same level of infrastructure and safety precautions.

The Rise In Fatal And Serious Incidents Ft Adventure Sports

This boom, however, has been a double-edged sword. As more Indians seek thrill-filled holidays, the infrastructure, regulatory mechanisms and safety checks haven't always kept up. Not everyone goes the ZNMD route of professional preparation and certified guides (Remember Laila from ZMND?).

The latest incident occurred in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, when a 12-year-old girl from Nagpur, Maharashtra, fell from a zipline, sustaining serious injuries. A close associate of her family revealed on Sunday that she has been receiving medical care at a hospital since the accident last week.

Family sources disclosed that Trisha Bijwe was enjoying a vacation in Manali with her loved ones when the accident happened. The rope attached to her harness reportedly broke, causing her to fall while riding the zipline. A video of the incident has gone viral on X.

This is why adventure sports aren't safe in India. In Manali, a young girl fell from a zipline—nearly 30 feet—and is now seriously injured. Anyone without proper experience starts these activities, and there's no one to check. Action is only taken after a fatal accident happens. pic.twitter.com/Xy5LNYRDwe — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 15, 2025

Alok K Singh, Chairman and CEO of Travomint, a travel agency, points out, “There's been a clear rise in incidents — due to unregistered operators, lack of training, and failure to meet safety standards.”

He further lists some incidents:

Puri Beach, Odisha - A boat capsize incident happened at the Puri Beach involving Snehasish Ganguly, elder brother of Indian Cricket Team captain Sourav Ganguly, and his spouse, Arpita. Following this incident, the Puri district administration officially suspended all water sports activities in the region, pointing out the critical need for stronger safety measures. While many licensed vendors agree to worldwide norms, some continue to struggle with lack of regulations.

- A boat capsize incident happened at the Puri Beach involving Snehasish Ganguly, elder brother of Indian Cricket Team captain Sourav Ganguly, and his spouse, Arpita. Following this incident, the Puri district administration officially suspended all water sports activities in the region, pointing out the critical need for stronger safety measures. While many licensed vendors agree to worldwide norms, some continue to struggle with lack of regulations. Manali : Tadi Mahesh Reddy, a 32-year-old, at Manali was attempting to take off (during paragliding) at Raison when a sudden gust of wind caused his glider to descend instead of ascend, leading to his death.

: Tadi Mahesh Reddy, a 32-year-old, at Manali was attempting to take off (during paragliding) at Raison when a sudden gust of wind caused his glider to descend instead of ascend, leading to his death. Goa - In January 2025, Shivani Dable, a 27-year-old girl from Pune lost her life during a paragliding activity in Keri Village, North Goa. Her glider crashed into a ravine soon after taking off from a cliff, and even the instructor did not survive. This incident raised concerns over safety practices, unlicensed operators and safety checks in adventure sports.

- In January 2025, Shivani Dable, a 27-year-old girl from Pune lost her life during a paragliding activity in Keri Village, North Goa. Her glider crashed into a ravine soon after taking off from a cliff, and even the instructor did not survive. This incident raised concerns over safety practices, unlicensed operators and safety checks in adventure sports. Bir Biling, Himachal Pradesh - A tragic incident happened during paragliding in 2023, when a tourist's safety harness malfunctioned mid-air, raising concerns about unlicensed operators and outdated equipment. After thorough investigation, it was revealed that the flight was operated by an unregistered operator. This tragedy led to widespread public outcry and renewed regulations along with better standards for paragliding operators.

- A tragic incident happened during paragliding in 2023, when a tourist's safety harness malfunctioned mid-air, raising concerns about unlicensed operators and outdated equipment. After thorough investigation, it was revealed that the flight was operated by an unregistered operator. This tragedy led to widespread public outcry and renewed regulations along with better standards for paragliding operators. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand - Several cases of rafting accidents were reported due to overloading and untrained guides during river rafting. One such case occured in 2017, when a Delhi tourist tragically died after a raft capsized near Garud Chatti bridge. After this incident, local authorities launched safety audits, however, implementation is still not consistent.

Common themes? Unlicensed operators, untrained staff, and inadequate equipment.

Today, Adventure sports in India vary in price depending on the location and season. Scuba diving costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 8,000 per dive, with Andaman and Lakshadweep on the higher end. River rafting in places like Rishikesh can range from Rs 499 to Rs 2,999 per person, depending on the stretch covered. Paragliding prices start at Rs 1,800 and can go up to Rs 5,500 in top spots like Bir Billing. But are they safe?

Shreya Chawla* (name changed as per request), a 23-year-old professional from Noida, who loves adventure sports shares, “They make you sign a waiver. If something happens to you, it's your fault. But the training is almost non-existent. During paragliding in Bir, I was just asked to run at a certain speed. When I went scuba diving in Goa, they dropped me into the water without any special preparation.”

Adventure tourism is gaining popularity due to the physical and mental thrill. Photo: Unsplash

Louis D'Souza, Managing Partner at Tamarind Global, a focused destination and event management company, tells NDTV that adventure tourism isn't inherently dangerous, but lack of regulation makes it so. “We always advise travellers to check if the operator is certified, whether there's insurance, and how trained the guides are,” he adds.

Where The Law Stands

In 2023, India's Ministry of Tourism laid out formal ‘safety guidelines' for adventure tourism. These included age limits, mandatory insurance for operators, and penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 for safety breaches. However, enforcement remains inconsistent across states. Mind you, these are just guidelines and not laws.

Now, even though states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have issued more stringent region-specific guidelines, insiders say, many operators continue to flout the rules — either due to lack of awareness or because enforcement agencies lack manpower.

Like Shreya's case, any first-timers trust operators blindly, not knowing what questions to ask or red flags to spot.

How Industry Experts Are Tackling The Crisis

Trishal Rao, Chief Sales Officer at SKIL, a travel management company, believes stronger checks are non-negotiable. “We work only with ISO-certified or Adventure Tour Operators Association of India-affiliated operators. Our checks include reviewing guest feedback, auditing sites like TripAdvisor, and even demanding references for group trips,” he says.

Rao adds that clients sign waivers, but it doesn't absolve the vendors of accountability. “We ensure insurance is in place, and we expect partners to conduct drills, have evacuation plans and keep ambulances accessible. You can't compromise on safety,” he adds.

D'Souza agrees and adds, “Yes, there are more incidents — but mostly from unregulated players. We advise travellers to ask: Does the operator have certification? Is there insurance? Are the guides trained? Our role is to ensure transparency and accountability.”

Even equipment matters, says D'Souza. “We personally review activities before adding them to itineraries. Adventure stalls are everywhere now — not all are reliable,” according to him.

Rafting, the high-adrenaline sport of navigating a river in an inflatable raft. Photo: Unsplash

But on ground level things are different. Not everyone is authorised, or trained enough. Trekking is one such activity that remains highly unregulated. Often people are misguided. Treks are made to sound ‘easy' to appeal to the participants, but the reality might be different. This lack of information is consistent in the other adventure sports as well.

Vaibhav Kala, founder of Aquaterra Adventures and senior VP of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), says, “Adventure tourism is gaining popularity due to the physical and mental thrill. But gear, guides and guidelines are critical. We need stricter enforcement and national registration for operators.”

Kala is also part of a core team pushing for a model law to be adopted across states. “We want a national register for operators and stricter controls. Currently, anyone with a few rafts or parachutes can open shop. That's dangerous,” says Kala.

Who's At Fault, Really?

While most operators make clients sign disclaimers, legally and ethically, both sides hold responsibility. Experts say that while tourists must be cautious, it's primarily the operators' duty to uphold safety norms. But many small vendors still operate in the grey zone.

Scuba Diving is also gaining popularity in India. Photo: Unsplash

Rakesh, the owner of a similar adventure sports establishment in Manali, has been in this business for almost 10 years. In Himachal Pradesh, he says, many individuals, especially the inexperienced ones, are able to enter the adventure sports market as obtaining a licence is "pretty easy". According to Rakesh, officials conduct quality checks on equipment used in these activities only twice a year.

Kala further notes that unregistered operators shouldn't be allowed to run at all. “The National Tourism Board for Adventure Tourism is pushing for a model law to be adopted across states. That will be the game-changer,” he says.

The debate on disclaimers and liability is far from settled. While many operators use waivers to shift responsibility, legal experts say they are not foolproof.

How Can You Stay Safe?

India's potential to lead in adventure tourism is undeniable. The geography, biodiversity and growing youth population make it a natural fit. But the foundation has to be solid. Till then, if you want to stay safe follow Kala's advice, “We need three pillars — enforcement, education and ecosystem. Only then will we stop reading about unnecessary tragedies.”

Before committing to an adventure, individuals should ask these key questions, says Kala -

Have they researched the outfitter's (elaborate) credentials?

Is the company registered with relevant tourism authorities or industry associations?

Are the guides certified, trained in first aid and CPR, and experienced?

What is the emergency exit plan?

Rao adds that educating tourists needs to be a priority. “At the point of sale, operators should hand out safety checklists. Digital platforms could include reviews specific to safety. Insurance should be offered as standard, not optional.”

Remember, adventure tourism, by its nature, involves risk, but that risk can and must be managed. For India to become a world-class destination, safety should not be an afterthought.

Until then, maybe watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara again — but think twice before trying to recreate the thrills without asking the right questions first.