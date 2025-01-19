Paragliding Tourist, Instructor Killed After Crashing Into Ravine In Goa

A 27-year-old woman tourist and her instructor were killed after they crashed into a ravine while they were paragliding in North Goa, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred at Keri village on Saturday evening, an official said.

Shivani Dable, a resident of Pune, and her instructor, Sumal Nepali (26), a Nepalese national, crashed to death at Keri Plateau around 5 pm, he said.

The official said Dable had opted to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating illegally.

As per the complaint, the paraglider plunged into a ravine soon after it took off from a cliff, killing the duo on the spot, he said.

A case has been registered at Mandrem police station against company owner Shekhar Raizada under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for endangering human life.

