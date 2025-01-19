Advertisement
Paragliding Tourist, Instructor Killed After Crashing Into Ravine In Goa

A 27-year-old woman tourist and her instructor were killed after they crashed into a ravine while they were paragliding in North Goa.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Paragliding Tourist, Instructor Killed After Crashing Into Ravine In Goa
The tourist paraglided with an adventure sports company operating illegally. (Representational image)
Panaji:

A 27-year-old woman tourist and her instructor were killed after they crashed into a ravine while they were paragliding in North Goa, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred at Keri village on Saturday evening, an official said.

Shivani Dable, a resident of Pune, and her instructor, Sumal Nepali (26), a Nepalese national, crashed to death at Keri Plateau around 5 pm, he said.

The official said Dable had opted to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating illegally.

As per the complaint, the paraglider plunged into a ravine soon after it took off from a cliff, killing the duo on the spot, he said.

A case has been registered at Mandrem police station against company owner Shekhar Raizada under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for endangering human life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Paragliding Accident, Paragliding, Goa
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.