Video: Nagpur Girl Falls Off Zipline As Harness Rope Snaps In Manali, Injured

A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur suffered severe injuries after she fell during a zipline ride in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, a person close to her family said on Sunday.

The girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, he said.

According to family sources, Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped.

This is why adventure sports aren't safe in India. In Manali, a young girl fell from a zipline—nearly 30 feet—and is now seriously injured. Anyone without proper experience starts these activities, and there's no one to check. Action is only taken after a fatal accident happens. pic.twitter.com/Xy5LNYRDwe — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 15, 2025

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.

Trisha suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago, he said.

When contacted, the injured girl's father, Prafull Bijwe, said his daughter's condition was stable.

