Video: Nagpur Girl Falls Off Zipline As Harness Rope Snaps In Manali, Injured

The girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Video: Nagpur Girl Falls Off Zipline As Harness Rope Snaps In Manali, Injured
A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur suffered severe injuries after she fell during a zipline ride in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, a person close to her family said on Sunday.

The girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, he said.

According to family sources, Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.

Trisha suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago, he said.

When contacted, the injured girl's father, Prafull Bijwe, said his daughter's condition was stable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

