Narrow Escape For Sourav Ganguly's Brother, His Wife As Boat Flips In Odisha

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sourav Ganguly's brother, Snehasish, and his wife Arpita narrowly escaped when their speedboat capsized at Puri beach during water sports. Ms Ganguly called for stricter regulations following the incident.

Cricketer Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita had a narrow escape during a holiday in Odisha on Sunday after a speedboat they were in capsized in the sea. The incident took place at the Puri beach during a water sports activity.

Video shows the speedboat upside down in a rough sea as lifeguards continued their efforts to rescue all the tourists. Officials used rubber floats to rescue them.

Ms Ganguly alleged that the boat was light due to a lesser capacity of passengers, leading to its overturning.

"The sea was already very rough. There was a capacity of 10 people on the boat, but due to the greed for money, they allowed only three to four people on board. This was the last boat to go into the sea for the day. We had raised concerns over going into the sea, but the operators told us that it is fine," Ms Ganguly narrated the incident.

She said that as soon as they went inside the sea, a huge wave hit the boat.

"If the lifeguards had not come, we would not have been saved. I'm still in trauma...never faced something like this. If there were more people on the boat, maybe it would not have flipped," she said.

Ms Ganguly also called for greater scrutiny of operators who operate the boats for such activities.

"Authorities should ban these sports here. Puri beach has a very rough sea. I will write a letter to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister once I go back to Kolkata, asking them to stop watersports here," she said.

Heavy rains are expected in coastal Odisha as a low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The national weather forecaster has predicted heavy rainfall in some places in the state this week. Rainfall is expected in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Koraput districts on Tuesday and Puri, Khurdah, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts on Wednesday.

The regional met office has also forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity in many parts of the state between Monday and Friday, and wind speeds exceeding 45 kmph may prevail along and off Odisha coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea from Wednesday and along and off the Odisha coast.