Mamaearth Founder Ghazal Alagh Shares How She Lost 20 Kg Postpartum: '80% Is The Food You Eat'

Pregnancy brings many changes to a woman's body, and weight gain is one of the most common ones. While every postpartum journey is different, many mothers often struggle with losing the extra weight after childbirth. For some, the process takes months, while for others it can take years of consistent effort, lifestyle changes and patience.

Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Innovations Officer of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co. and Ayuga, married Varun Alagh in 2011. The couple welcomed their first son, Agasthya, in 2014. They later became parents for the second time when their son Ayaan was born in March 2022.

Ghazal Alagh Gained 30 Kg During Her Pregnancy

In an Instagram post featuring her conversation with content creator Gunjan Taneja, Ghazal Alagh spoke candidly about the weight gain she experienced during both pregnancies

Speaking about her experience, Ghazal said, “Both of my pregnancies, I gained 30 kgs of weight.” The entrepreneur revealed that she was seven months pregnant while filming Shark Tank India and had gained nearly 28 kg over her usual weight at the time.

Ghazal Alagh also spoke about the challenges she faced after delivery. “What happens with me, even when I deliver, the baby is the same, 2-2.5 kgs comes out, the rest of the weight stays,” she said. Curious about the weight gain, she recalled asking her doctor, “Where will the rest go? What do I do with this?”

According to the entrepreneur, her weight continued to increase even after childbirth. “Three months after delivery, I went up till 83-84 kgs,” she shared.

Ghazal Alagh's Weight-Loss

However, she gradually worked towards her fitness goals. Ghazal Alagh said she first came down to 70 kg and eventually reached around 63-64 kg. This means she lost nearly 20 kg from her highest postpartum weight.

Sharing what worked for her, Ghazal Alagh said that food played the biggest role in her transformation. “First thing that I corrected was my food. 80% is about the food that you eat. And 20% is about the movements that you have in your day,” she explained.

In the caption of her post, Ghazal described the journey as a “tough battle” but stressed that it was possible with consistency and the right approach. She said she focused on nourishing her body, building sustainable habits, and staying active rather than looking for quick fixes.

“Whether you are dealing with postpartum weight or just starting your own fitness journey, remember that your health is the priority,” she wrote, encouraging others to focus on long-term wellness over short-term results.

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