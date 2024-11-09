Malavika Mohanan's Diwali Pictures Came "A Week Later" But Her <i>Lehenga</i> For It Came Just In Time For The Wedding Season Ahead

When it comes to making head turns with her on-fleek fashionable statements, Malavika Mohanan always tops the charts. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Yudhra shared her Diwali dump “a week too late," but still managed to slay. The star slipped into an ivory-coloured lehenga by ace designer Dolly J. The lehenga was a perfect blend of age-old craftsmanship and modern elegance. The figure-hugging blouse with sequin work detailing all over it served panache. The hand beaded elements on the blouse added an extra oomph to her look. The matching skirt came with golden zari embroidery with floral motifs on it. The pink and golden embellishments on the skirt made it an ideal festive wear. The star teamed her look with a matching dupatta, looking lovely as ever. For her makeup, Malavika kept it minimal with lots of blush, highlighter on the cheekbones, kohl-covered eyes, wispy lashes, and pink lips. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and statement rings, with her long tresses cascading down the waist.

Malavika Mohanan effortlessly steals fashion headlines, be it Indian wear or Western clothing. On another page of her style diaries, Malavika opted for a green lehenga that balanced glamour and tradition. Her set combined a light-toned green blouse featuring a deep V-neckline with a golden embroidered border all over it. She paired it with a matching skirt, which came with golden prints all over it. She adorned the look with a sheer matching dupatta, looking gorgeous. The actress accessorised her look with golden jewellery, a necklace, a pair of bangles, and statement earrings. Keeping her look subtle, she went with mascara-coated eyes, neatly filled brows, blush on the cheeks, and nude lips.

Time and again, Malavika Mohanan has shared stunning ethnic looks that have been bookmarked by fashion enthusiasts.

