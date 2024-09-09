Malavika Mohanan, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Stylish Moves In Sohni Lagdi Are Of The Foot-Tapping Fashion Variety

Malavika-Siddhant's Stylish Moves In Sohni Lagdi Are Foot-Tapping Fashion

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's upcoming film Yudhra just released its first track, titled Sohni Lagdi. The foot-tapping music is the most obvious answer to why on should watch the video, but fashionistas know that's not the only reason. The on-screen duo's on-fleek fashionable ensembles will make you grab your stylebook to jot down a note or two for a fashionable party wardrobe upgrade. In the song, Malavika aced the party girl look with a black bralette, featuring metallic sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Criss-cross details at the back delivered an extra edge. She paired the fitted silhouette with a golden mini-skirt. Adorned with tassels and frills, it served oomph and panache in equal measure. Malavika sealed her chic avatar with statement stone-encrusted earrings and glamorous makeup. Siddhant Chaturvedi's nightclub-appropriate attire came in the form of a black V-neck T-shirt and matching denim. He layered the fit with a sleek denim jacket in a similar colour palette. Silver detailing under the sleeves, on the zip and the pockets offered a glitzy contrast. It is safe to say Siddhant and Malavika stole the show.

On a Morocco vacation last year, Malavika Mohanan dished out monochrome magic in a Le Licou ivory dress by the designer label Notre Ame. Halter-neck elements plunged into a figure-hugging wonder and further below creating a floor-grazing train. Diagonal black stripes running across the outfit elevated the vogue aesthetics. The hand-crafted splendour got its X-factor from the smocked cotton knit fabric. Sheer-tiered panels and a tie-up feature at the back added pizzazz. With her OOTD making all the noise, Malavika opted for just a single silver bangle. A neat updo helped her bronzed glow to frame her face wonderfully.

From minimal chic fits to sophisticated suits, Siddhant Chaturvedi can pull off both quite effortlessly. Previously for a photo shoot, the actor showed us how to nail the casual style with ease. He put on a ribbed black T-shirt that came with two buttons around the collars. Identical flared trousers aptly suited his relaxed vibe. Siddhant rounded off his easy-breezy look with black sunglasses, a silver neck chain and a wristwatch.

Yudhra will hit the screens on September 20 and with this teaser, one can only expect a high style bar from the rest of the film.

