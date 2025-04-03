Malaika Arora's Glam Game Scores Big With Shimmery Eyes And Nude Lips

Malaika Arora has proven yet again that she is considered a bona fide diva for a good reason. The Munni Badnaam star dished out another beauty look on her Instagram that made the internet goers go gaga over her breathtaking and beautiful avatar.

Malaika Arora looks like a million bucks in her latest beauty offering. The 51-year-old star dazzled a nude makeup look that featured a fresh and flawless foundation, contoured jawlines teamed with a pink blush and champagne highlighter, arched brows, a wash of foiled rose gold eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for a fanned-out lashes effect and a ombre nude lip with tones of berries in the centre that graduated to a flesh toned nude hue.

Malaika's hair game matched steps with her beauty mantra of the day. Her tresses were styled into salon style larger than life voluminous waves that acted as the perfect crowning glory and framed her face just right.

Malaika Arora's beauty game is nothing short of shimmery and stunning.

