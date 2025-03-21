It's All About Bling For Malaika Arora In Her Dazzling Bralette And Baggy Jeans

Malaika Arora looked like a million bucks in her latest sartorial offering that celebrity stylist, Aastha Sharma posted on her Instagram handle. The 51-year-old dancer and actress took the closet game up a few notches as is expected from her in this bedazzled denims and cropped bralette clad look.

Malaika Arora's outfit game was on point and shone from a mile away when it came to her newest style file. The Munni Badnaam star made jaws drop to the floor by donning a layered bralette look featuring a classic black Calvin Klein sports bra with wide white straps that boasted of the brand's name. This she layered with a halter neck sequin filled silver bralette top that featured a square neckline and thin noodle straps. She teamed this with a pair of high waist, wide leg blue jeans that were encrusted overall with silver rhinestone embellishments.

Malaika accessorized her look with oodles of sparkles courtesy of her triple layered diamond necklaces, stacks of diamond bracelets and rings, a pair of statement diamond encrusted earrings, and sparkly pointed-toe heels that gave her outfit the razzle-dazzle and elevation it needed.

Malaika's tresses were styled into salon style blown out waterfall waves that were as wind swept as they could be. On the glam front, she sported her radiant and bronzed base, arched brows, a wash of bronzer and sparkle on her eyelids, black eyeliner and mascara to finish off the eye look on a dramatic note. A touch of blush, bronzer and highlight on her cheeks, and a petal hued lip colour to finish off the look just right.

Malaika Arora didn't skip a diamond when it came to adorning them on her everyday denims and bralette.

