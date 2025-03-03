Here Are All The Benefits To Know Before You Practice Earth Salutation Like Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star is quite active on social media, sharing and teaching snippets and videos of yoga asanas that are highly beneficial for our bodies. Recently, the star posted a video of herself performing the Earth Salutation, which is all about calm mind and body balance.

Prithvi Namaskara, or Earth Salute, is a key sequence in Dru Yoga. This yoga sequence involves blending physical movements with focused breathing. The sequence of poses is designed to warm up the body, preparing it for a more intense workout. If you, too, wish to do this salutation, here are all the benefits of Earth Salute.

Benefits of Prithvi Namaskar

Builds Strength and Flexibility

Prithvi Namaskar engages multiple muscle groups and improves flexibility, mobility, and joint strength while enhancing body posture and balance.

Boosts Digestion

The synchronised breathing and movement of this pose stimulate the digestive organs, aid in relieving bloating, and improve blood circulation.

Reduces Stress

This pose helps calm the nervous system and helps lower stress levels and anxiety. This also promotes mental clarity and emotional balance.

Prepares The Body For Intense Workouts

This sequence warms up the body as it increases flexibility. It also lowers the risk of injury before transitioning into more rigorous exercises. Apart from this, it also builds strength and engages multiple muscle groups and joint strength.

