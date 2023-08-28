Malaika Arora's Date Night Look With Arjun Kapoor: A Lace Pantsuit And A Rs 2.20 Lakh Balenciaga Bag

Malaika Arora in the city

Malaika Arora's past weekend was filled with a lot of Arjun Kapoor time as the couple head out on multiple dates in Mumbai. On Sunday night, the celebrity decided a formal fit was in order for her night out in town. Malaika picked a pristine white lace pantsuit comprising of wide-legged trousers and a matching blazer. She skipped a shirt and chose a bralette beneath the jacket. She accessorized the outfit with a black and white Balenciaga handbag, called the Sneakerhead. With a curved base, knotted laces and design to resemble a pair of lace-up shoes, the bag costs $2,700, which is approximately Rs 2,20,000, as per Balenciaga. Along with the luxury accessory, she also wore a necklace and pulled her hair back while adding in a pink toned makeup look.

Earlier that weekend, Malaika Arora was spotted once again with Arjun Kapoor, this time for lunch. White seems to be colour choice currently, albeit a risky one in the midst of the Mumbai rains. She wore a white cutwork collared shirt with lace shorts. Paired with it were black sunglasses, white loafers and a Louis Vuitton bag in her hand. Arjun followed her in an entirely black outfit.

It was back to business for Malaika this morning as she hit the yoga studio. Relegating the whites to the weekend, she stepped out for her workout today wearing a neon green tank top and matching shorts. Completing the sporty outfit was a pair of Reebok sliders and a black cap she wore with her ponytail pulled back.

