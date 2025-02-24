Malaika Arora Keeps It Uber Cool In A Basic White Top And Printed Denims

Malaika Arora is leaving no chance to entertain us with her back-to-back stylish looks. From red-carpet looks to casual outings, Malaika is making sure to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense.

Yet again, the star made our heads turn with her sartorial choices, and this time it's a very comforting and chic look. Recently, the star was spotted in the city looking all stylish. In the pictures, we can see Malaika donning a basic white top, but what grabbed our attention was her printed denim. The star paired her top with blue baggy denim that featured multi-coloured prints at the sides. The geometrical prints were in different hues of yellow, red, and orange adding a funky and quirky twist to her overall look.

Malaika accessorised her look with basic heels, her classic black handbag and a pair of sunglasses that went with her minimal look just fine. The star went for a no-makeup look with a flawless base, an ample amount of tint on the cheeks, nude eyelids, mascara-coated eyes, neatly done brows, and brown nude lips. She added more drama to her look by leaving her hair all open, cascading down her back.

Be it a heavy gown or basic denim, Malaika never fails to make a stylish appearance.

