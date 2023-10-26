Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's Garba Look In A Bright Ghagra Choli Is A Festive Delight

Sitara's Garba Look In Ghagra Choli Is Oh-So-Adorable

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has been making headlines for her celebrity status. Right from when she made a stunning appearance in an advertisement showcased at Times Square, Sitara has been the most talked about star kid. This time she dazzled in an ethnic garba look and grabbed a few eyeballs instantly during Navratri. Sitara donned a traditional chaniya choli set in cotton fabric and rocked the garba look. She wore a short-sleeved printed blouse in red with a black and white ghagra skirt and carried a cotton dupatta with the outfit which matched her skirt. For accessories, Sitara chose a studded choker, a stack of bangles, and a nose ring. She tied her mane in a half ponytail and completed the traditional style with a bindi.

Also Read: Sitara Ghattamaneni Enjoys The London Rain In Comfy Denims And Mint Green Jacket

Sitara's wardrobe definitely has some stunning pieces to make us go gaga over her style. For Dusshera 2023, Sitara wore an embroidered red lehenga set from the clothing label Varun Chakkilam. The ethnic attire consisted of a short-sleeved embroidered blouse and a flared lehenga skirt below. Her hair was neatly plaited with braids on both sides. She accessorised the look with a studded choker necklace and studded kada

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's Daughter, Sitara, Is A Picture Of Poise In A Tarun Tahiliani Rs 1.4 Lakh Shimmering Draped Gown

Not very long ago, Sitara shared a gorgeous ethnic look in a two-toned ghagra set. The outfit from the clothing brand Makuta Designer Studio consisted of a puff-sleeved blouse in bright green with zari work at the sleeves and a flared ice blue ghagra with a broad zari patti border at the hemline. Sitara tied her hair in a half ponytail, leaving the other half in natural waves and picked a pair of dangler earrings to go with the look.

Sitara undoubtedly has an envy-worthy ethnic wardrobe.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Lights Up Times Square In Sparkling Ethnic Looks