Want To Live In Luxembourg? The Country Is Offering A Permanent Residency And Indians Can Apply Too

For Indians aiming to make Luxembourg their long-term home, the country offers a permanent residence permit (PR) after 5 years of continuous stay. Unlike a temporary visa, a PR allows you to live in the country indefinitely without needing to renew short-term permits.

The Eligibility Criteria

Must have lived in Luxembourg for 5 years with a valid permit.

You have sufficient income during the residence period to support your stay.

You must have a valid health insurance coverage.

A clean background and no threat to public order.

Proof of your integration into Luxembourg society, often through language courses or social integration certificates.

Suitable housing must be documented.

A valid passport and residence permits during the residence period.

Must have documents not in French, German, or English must be accompanied by official translations.

How To Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility and gather all the documents, including:

A valid passport

Proof of stable income

A background check from your time living in Luxembourg

Rental agreement or property deed

Proof of your integration into Luxembourgish society

Proof of health insurance, and

Certificate of affiliation from the Joint Social Security Centre.

Step 2: Complete and submit your application form, which is available on the MyGuichet.lu portal.

Step 3: Pay the application fee which is €80 or Rs 8,318 approximately. You may need to factor in costs other than just the basic application fee.

Step 4: Wait for the processing, which may take up to 6 months.

Step 5: Once approved, book an appointment with the Immigration Directorate to submit biometric data.

Step 6: You will get your Permanent Residency permit via post which will let you live and work in Luxembourg indefinitely.