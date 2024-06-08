Aditi Rao Hydari Still Shines And Radiates Elegance In A Molten Gold Lehenga From Cannes 2024

Aditi Still Radiates Elegance In A Molten Gold Lehenga From Cannes

After delivering an incredible cinematic performance in Netflix's Heeramandi, Aditi Rao Hydari still continued her stunning ethnic style streak. The actress recently shared another Bibbojaan look from her Cannes Diaries that is truly all things gold. The actress posted an array of surreal pictures and wrote, "Bibbojaan is worth it! My first appearance in Cannes is a #lategram" In a beautiful Manish Malhotra look, the actress created her own golden hour moment. From the Banarasi collection, Aditi picked an ethereal gold-toned number that came with a kurta and a skirt. The ghagra featured a romantic flare that perfectly exuded a traditional vibe. She aced Bibbojaan's persona with a pulled back bun that was adorned with gajra. A radiant red lip look and golden jhumkas were the perfect pairing to round off her overall style

A glance at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram and you'll know the actress has a penchant for rich traditional looks. However, her red carpet look at Cannes this year was more on the subtle side. She stepped away from her usual ethnic era vibe and slipped into a stunning white and black Gaurav Gupta number to walk the carpet. The structured silhouette came with a corseted bodice and dramatic white details on the sides. Her subtle, dewy makeup and neat tresses perfectly rounded off her Cannes Red Carpet style.

