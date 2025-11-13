Linkin Park To Perform In Bengaluru, Two Days Before Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026

American nu-metal pioneers Linkin Park are set to bring their electrifying From Zero World Tour to India, performing a special standalone concert in Bengaluru on January 23, 2026 - just two days before headlining the Lollapalooza India music festival in Mumbai.

The announcement was made on Thursday via the band's official Instagram handle.

"One show in India wasn't enough. Bengaluru, we will see you January 23, 2026," the band wrote in their post.

Bengaluru To Host The Band's Exclusive Pre-Festival Concert

The Bengaluru show will take place at Brigade Innovation Gardens, marking the band's first solo concert in India. The performance will feature both new material from their comeback album From Zero - including The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is the Crown - as well as timeless anthems such as In The End, Numb, and Crawling.

Adding a local touch to the event, Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will join as special guests.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to secure their tickets early. The pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground (LPU) Legacy members opens on November 14 at 11 am, followed by LPU Passport Plus members at 1 pm. General ticket sales will commence on November 15 at 12 noon.

About The Band's 'From Zero' World Tour

The Bengaluru concert is part of the band's extensive From Zero World Tour, which began in Omaha, US, on August 29, 2025. The tour will continue through June 2026, concluding in Switzerland, with stops across North America, Europe, and Asia.

This marks Linkin Park's full-scale return to touring following their seven-year hiatus after the tragic passing of Chester Bennington in 2017. The band's new lineup now includes Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, alongside new members Emily Armstrong (co-lead vocals) and Colin Brittain (drums).

Since their formation in 1996, Linkin Park has redefined the boundaries of rock with their powerful fusion of heavy metal, hip-hop, and electronic sounds.

Following Bennington's death, the band took an extended break for personal healing before resurfacing in 2020 with the Hybrid Theory anniversary edition. Their comeback gathered full momentum in 2024, when they unveiled Emily Armstrong as co-vocalist and released From Zero, their first studio album in nearly a decade.

Linkin Park At Lollapalooza India 2026

After their Bengaluru concert, Linkin Park will headline the second day of Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, 2026.

