Like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Escape The Summer Heat With 5 Things To Do On A Ski Trip To Kashmir

Like Ibrahim, Beat The Heat With 5 Things To Do On A Ski Trip To Kashmir

Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest Instagram post will have you packing your bags and heading straight to Kashmir. Escaping the heat, the soon-to-be Bollywood debutant travelled all the way to the snowy destination. Offering a glimpse into his holiday, Ibrahim shared a picture and a video from Gulmarg in Kashmir. The first upload shows Ibrahim standing on a snowy hill, clad in a winter outfit and holding poles. Wondering what they're for? The video reveals the answer. In the next slide, Ibrahim is geared up with a helmet, goggles, and ski boots, all set for skiing adventures. Within moments, he skis like a pro.

Just like Ibrahim Ali Khan, if you also wish to take a vacation in Kashmir this summer, below are some things you can do in the picturesque location:

1. Shikara ride on Dal Lake

One of the most relaxing and enjoyable things to do in Kashmir is taking a Shikara ride on Dal Lake. You can sit back, relax, and soak in the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and colourful houseboats. Many Shikara vendors also sell local handicrafts and snacks.

2. Explore the Mughal Gardens

Kashmir is renowned for its beautiful Mughal Gardens, such as Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, and Chashme Shahi. They provide a soothing escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can stroll amidst nature's beauty and learn about the region's rich cultural heritage.

3. Trekking in Pahalgam

Pahalgam is a town surrounded by forests, streams, and snow-capped peaks. Whether you're a seasoned trekker or a beginner, there are trails suited for every skill level. Trekking in Pahalgam provides you with stunning views of the Himalayan landscapes.

4. Explore the old city of Srinagar

Take a walk through the narrow lanes and bustling bazaars of the old city of Srinagar. Here, you'll encounter a vibrant mix of Kashmiri culture, with traditional handicraft shops selling Pashmina shawls, embroidered garments, rugs, carpets, and copperware. Don't forget to try some local street food delicacies.

5. Stay in a houseboat

Visitors can stay in a traditional houseboat on Dal Lake or Nigeen Lake. These houseboats are decorated with Kashmiri woodwork and offer all the facilities for a comfortable stay. You can also enjoy delicious Kashmiri cuisine prepared by the boat's chef.

