Sara Ali Khan's Rs 57,000 Black Organza Saree Comes Gorgeously Set With Dori Work And Sequins

Sara Ali Khan's Rs 57K Organza Saree Is Gorgeously Set With Dori Work

Sara Ali Khan and her sarees redefine elegance. Be it on vacation or simply on the red carpet, Sara transforms into a timeless beauty every time she drapes a six-yard. Proving us right again, Sara wore a black embroidered organza saree by Devnaagri which, as per the official brand website, is priced at Rs 57,000. The actress looked ethereal in the georgette drape adorned with contrasting gold dori embroidery on the borders, which also highlighted elegant cutwork. Sara teamed the saree with a matching raw silk blouse having sequin work and ornate dori embroidery on its neckline and cutwork short sleeves. A sleek braided high bun was a perfect match to her traditional look. She rounded it all with dewy glam that included glossy pink lips, eyeliner and perfectly arched brows. A gleaming pair of gold statement earrings were a nice addition to her look.

What we love about Sara's wardrobe is that it can make a dull day brighter in a jiffy. This all-white drape highlighting colourful mini floral prints is an example of the same. The pleated six-yard wonder featured distinguished white borders with subtle red threadwork along its edges. A variety of flowers in different shades ranging from blue, purple, red, orange, and more made the drape pop instantly. Sara styled the drape with a multi-hued sleeveless checkered blouse. The strap number featured a deep back. Adding to her allure was the rosy glam including glossy lips, shimmery lids and winged eyeliners. Drop earrings and a neatly secured ponytail sealed her ethnic avatar.

For the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan picked a sunshine yellow drape from Manish Malhotra. The oh-so-breezy drape featured an overall floral motif embroidery with golden patti borders. A matching halter neck blouse added a contemporary touch to her look. From the accessories aisle, Sara picked jhumka earrings and a stack of yellow bangles. Her minimal glam included kohl-laden eyes, well-contoured cheeks, nude lip colour, and shimmery eyelids. She sealed her desi look by wearing a small bindi.

We believe that Sara Ali Khan's true beauty comes out in her "saree"-torial ventures.

