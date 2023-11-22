Like Palak Tiwari And Shweta Tiwari's Hillside Holiday, 4 Hill Stations In India For A Snowy Winter Holiday

Like Palak And Shweta, Visit These Hill Stations For A Snowy Holiday

The official holiday season has begun throughout the globe. While the West celebrates Thanksgiving, the rest of the world plans for their Christmas holidays. It is the best time of the year when everyone spends quality time with their loved ones taking cosy family vacations together, celebrating love and family. Bollywood actress Shweta Tiwari is doing just that with her daughter Palak and son Reyansh. Taking a winter vacation in the the snowy hills, the family is making us crave a holiday too. Looking at their posts on Instagram, we cannot wait to go on one soon. Here are a few locations where you can enjoy a winter vacation amidst the snowclad hills in India.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is a classic winter destination. Adorned with colonial architecture and surrounded by snow-capped peaks, Shimla transforms into a winter wonderland during the winter season. The Mall Road, lined with shops and eateries, becomes a festive hub where visitors can indulge in lip-smacking delicacies or enjoy activities like ice skating. The Kufri region, which is just a short drive away from Shimla offers opportunities for skiing and snowboarding.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Known amongst the tourists for its breathtaking landscapes, Manali is a gem in Himachal Pradesh that comes alive in winter. The Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass, covered in a blanket of snow, attract adventure enthusiasts for activities like skiing and snowmobiling. The Beas River, winding through the valley, adds to the scenic charm. Old Manali, with its quaint cafes and rustic charm, is perfect for those seeking a laidback winter escape.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

For a truly magical winter experience, head to Gulmarg in the pristine Kashmir Valley. Known for its world-class skiing facilities, Gulmarg boasts one of the highest cable cars in the world which is known as the Gulmarg Gondola. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and dense forests, the town offers adventure and tranquility. The Apharwat Peak is also accessible by the Gondola and provides panoramic views of the Mighty Himalayas.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Tucked away in the Eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling is a captivating hill station with a unique blend of Indian and Tibetan cultures. Famous for its tea plantations, Darjeeling offers stunning views of the snow-capped Kanchenjunga range. The Toy Train, which is an important tourist attraction and is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, meanders through the picturesque landscapes. The Mall Road and Batasia Loop are popular tourist spots, providing a perfect mix of nature and colonial charm, especially during the winter break.

We hope you plan your winter holiday soon, and have a gala time with your family just like Shweta and Palak Tiwari.

