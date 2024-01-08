Like Karisma Kapoor Holidaying In Punjab, Explore Culinary Delights In Amritsar At These Local Eateries

Like Karisma, Explore Culinary Delights In Amritsar At These Local Places

Amritsar is known for many interesting things like the langar at the Golden Temple, the parade at the Attari-Wagah border, Jallianwala Bagh, and also the rich culinary culture. Karisma Kapoor is on a holiday in Amritsar and shared a series of pictures from her vacation. She visited the Golden Temple and was also seen devouring a thali of the local cuisine. Punjabis are said to be true gourmets and the culinary scene in Amritsar just proves that. Amritsari cuisine includes many delicacies like makke di roti, pindi chole, Amritsari kulche, and sweets like phirni and more. When in Amritsar, do not forget to visit these eateries to satiate your taste buds with the best food.

Visit These Eateries For A Gastronomically Rich Experience

1. Golden Temple Complex

Begin your gastronomic journey at the Langar Hall of the Golden Temple, where volunteers serve free meals to thousands every day. The simple yet delicious vegetarian fare, including dal, roti, kheer, and halwa offers a taste of the community spirit that defines Amritsari cuisine.

2. Kesar Da Dhaba

Established in 1916, Kesar Da Dhaba is an iconic eatery known for its authentic Punjabi dishes. You can relish the famous pindi chana, Amritsari kulcha, and creamy phirni at this local eatery. The rustic charm of the place adds to the overall experience, making it a must-visit for food enthusiasts.

3. Lawrence Road Market

For street food lovers, Lawrence Road Market is a paradise. One can dive into the hustle and bustle of local vendors offering a variety of Amritsari street snacks. From spicy tandoori chicken to crispy papdi chaat, this market is a delight for those seeking an authentic taste of the city.

4. Beera Chicken House

If you are a fan of the classic tandoori chicken or grilled delicacies, Beera Chicken House is the place to be. This eatery is renowned for its smoky and flavourful preparations. Don't miss their signature dish, the Beera Chicken, which has gained a following of its own.

5. Makhan Fish And Chicken Corner

Indulge in the delectable seafood offerings at Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner. This eatery is known for its Amritsari fish fry and tandoori preparations and guarantees a delightful culinary experience. The stir-fried fish will leave you craving more.

So, on your next vacation to Amritsar, immerse yourself in the rich culinary heritage of this city and savour the unforgettable flavours it has to offer, just like Karisma Kapoor.

